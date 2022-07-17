Showers and storms traveled over central Indiana last night. All the storms remained below severe criteria, but still caused wind damage near Carmel, heavy rain, and produced quite a lightning show! Muncie received more than 1″ of rain since midnight. Today will be the day to get the most amount of rain this week! Once this storm system passes, the area will begin to dry out again.

Keep the rain gear around this afternoon as the storm complex travels over the Ohio Valley. Severe weather is not likely today. However, a couple stronger storms may develop over the southern third of the state this afternoon. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the primary threats today. The highest rain totals are expected for areas south of I-70. Up to 1.50″ is possible by Monday morning.

Moderate drought conditions continue to impact a large portion of central Indiana. The rain today and tonight will help with the deficit, but it will not be enough to completely get us out of drought conditions. Once we enter the new workweek, rain chances will turn limited. Wednesday being our next best opportunity to see showers and storms.

The 90-degree heat will also quickly return this weekend. Highs will sharpy jump into the lower to mid-90s next Tuesday and Wednesday.