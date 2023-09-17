Prepare for more clouds and scattered showers for today as a storm system impacts the Midwest. A cold front will track over the state today, and the rainfall coverage will ramp up this afternoon with the passage of the boundary.

A few thunderstorms and embedded downpours are possible. Rain totals are going to stay below 0.25” for most of central Indiana. However, there may be isolated higher totals in spots that see the isolated downpours.

The rain chances will dwindle by the evening with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows will fall into the lower 50s and potentially upper 40s in outlying areas. Kids will need a jacket at the bus stop early tomorrow morning!

We’re tracking comfortable start to the workweek as highs reach into the mid-70s on Monday! However, it will certainly heat up for the final week of summer. Another ridge is going to set up over the Ohio Valley later this week and it will drive temperatures up into the mid-80s by Thursday and Friday. Autumn will officially start Saturday at 2:50 AM.