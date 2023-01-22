We are waking up to a winter wonderland across central Indiana this morning! A storm system is traveling over the Ohio Valley and bringing a variety of precipitation types to the region. Central Indiana is currently situated on the colder side of the storm complex, which means we are seeing mainly snow from the system.

Two bands set up over the area this morning. One over the northern half of the state and another south/southeast of downtown Indianapolis. The snow band over southern Indiana is producing the most amount of snowfall this morning. Snow quickly accumulated on all surfaces, including the interstates. Roads are slick and the visibility will be poor at times.

In general, 1” to 2” of snow is possible by the end of the day. Many locations, especially west of Indianapolis will be closer to the inch mark or less. Locations east and southeast of Indianapolis may see up to 3” by the time the system wraps-up. We are already getting reports of around an inch with Putnam County. Also, around 1” in Rushville around 8:30 AM.

Snow will continue to fall through Sunday morning and the activity should wind down early in the afternoon. Light snow showers and flurries may mix in with patchy drizzle behind the main wave of snow for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid-30s this afternoon.

Flurries will continue tonight and early Monday morning. However, drier conditions will quickly build back into the state early in the workweek. The FOX59 Weather Team is closely monitoring the potential for a winter storm by Tuesday night and Wednesday. Trends are pointing to rain and accumulating snowfall on Wednesday. Prepare for sloppy conditions regardless. Stay tuned for updates.