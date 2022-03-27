Good morning! There is a chill in the air this morning. Several spots across central Indiana have dipped into the lower 20s, but it will “feel-like” the teens when you factor in the northwest breeze!

Skies will continue to clear out today as high-pressure slides over the upper Midwest. Temperatures will also rise near 40° this afternoon. The normal high for the date is 57°.

Temperatures will sharply drop after sunset because of the clear sky and lighter winds. Expect lows to fall back into the lower 20s. Some outlying locations may even drop below 20°.

It will be another bright morning for central Indiana on Monday. As the day goes on, cloud cover will build. The additional clouds will be ahead of an approaching storm system. The strengthen low pressure system is going to give the area a wild ride “weather-wise” this week!

A warm front is going to first bring us a wave of rain showers Tuesday. Behind the initial wave, temperatures will quickly jump as southerly winds pick up in speed!

The strong southerly wind flow will keep temperatures rising even with the rather cloudy skies on Wednesday. It will be warmest day of the week as highs soar near 70°.

The warm and more humid air will not stick around for long! A cold front will slide over the area Wednesday night and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the boundary. As a result, a couple strong, gusty storms cannot be ruled out.