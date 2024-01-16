It’s been another bitter cold day with temps struggling to get out of the single digits. We finally broke 10° around 3 pm today. The last time our air temperature was above 10° was 1 am on Sunday. Tonight will once again be cold as we have another wind chill advisory that will be in effect until 11 am tomorrow. If you are heading to Bloomington to catch the Purdue vs. IU game, it will be a cold night with temps in the single digits and feel-like temps below 0.

We will finally climb above 0° on Wednesday as winds change from a west wind to a SW wind. Highs look to climb out of the single digits into the mid-20s under sunny skies. It will still be cold as feels like temps will be around 10° as wind gusts could reach 30 mph.

Snow chances return Thursday night into Friday. Snow accumulations will be possible but will be on the lighter side. 1-2″ of snow will be possible across Central Indiana with possible slick spots Friday morning.