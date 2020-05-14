Tracking thunderstorms for Thursday; soggy pattern sets up!

It may be a loud start for some this Thursday morning! A small line of showers and thunderstorms developed over west-central Indiana around 7 AM. The storms are now slowly traveling northeast around 20 MPH, and may produce hail and heavy rain for the next couple hours. Guardian Radar is also indicating several lightning strikes within the thunderstorms.

This is the first wave of activity we’re going to see for today. There will be additional storm chances this afternoon, with another chance arriving late tonight. Most of the thunderstorms during the afternoon will likely impact the western and northern zones of the FOX59 viewing area. It has prompted the Storm Prediction Center to highlight those locations under a slight risk for this afternoon and evening. A few storms today will have the potential to produce gusty winds and large hail. There is a low chance for an isolated tornado.

Between the showers and storms, strong southerly winds will help temperatures rise near 80° this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 MPH will be possible at times today! Temperatures today are going to be 15 to 20 degrees higher compared Indy’s high temperature yesterday at 60°.

Shower and storm chances will continue for the long haul as a soggy weather pattern sets up. Earlier this week, forecast models were indicating pleasant and dry weather early next week. However, there are hints that a subtropical system along the East Coast could result in a “blocking pattern.” This means the nearby storm system that impacts the Midwest this weekend may slow down and hover over the region. It would result in additional rain chances and cooler temperatures next week. The FOX59 Weather Authority Team will closely watch the latest trends and bring you updates as they become available. Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes will have an update on FOX59 First at 4!