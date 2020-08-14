Tracking unsettled weather through the weekend

Good Friday morning! We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies with warm, humid air across central Indiana. Today is going to be mainly dry for many, but a nearby boundary will contribute to the cloud cover and spotty storm chances today.

The ‘stationary’ front will slowly slide towards the Indianapolis area, and the moisture associated will also shift north. Most of the activity will likely remain southern and eastern parts of the state. Otherwise, you can expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

A cold front is going to track over the Midwest this weekend and bring widely scattered storm chances to the area. Any of the showers and thunderstorms that form tomorrow will likely impact central Indiana during the afternoon hours. There should some be sunshine in the mix tomorrow with the humidity, which will help highs to bump up into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

A cold front is expected to move across central Indiana Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The passage of the front will keep shower and storm chances through the weekend. Temperatures and dew points behind the boundary will drop, and the weather will become pleasant next week! We will enter a dry, sunny stretch with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.