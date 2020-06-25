Tracking warm, muggy weather by the weekend

Skies will remain mostly clear this morning as temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s right before sunrise. It is another refreshing start to the day and much of the area is going to stay dry through the evening hours. However, temperatures are going to rise a few degrees more compared to Wednesday when Indy reached 81°. Highs this afternoon climb back into the mid-80s late in the afternoon, which is near the average high for late June. At least central Indiana will enjoy another day with less humid conditions before a more “tropical-like” air mass moves into the area by the weekend!

A warm front is going to lift northeast over the state on Friday and a few widely scattered thunderstorms may form along the boundary. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out with gusty winds being the primary threat any storm that happens to fire up tomorrow. The winds will shift out of the southwest behind the front and it will result in more humid conditions with forecast dew points in the mid-60s. Highs tomorrow afternoon may also climb near the 90° mark for parts of the state!

A more active pattern sets up this weekend with the warm, humid air mass over the Ohio Valley. A cold front will sag south on Saturday, which will contribute to the formation of showers and thunderstorms. The boundary will become “stationary” as it settles over central Indiana and it will bring additional storm chances on Sunday. Highs both days this weekend will feel muggy as highs reach near 85°.