Tracking warmth, showers by late afternoon

Expect another dry start this morning, under partly cloudy skies while temperatures remain unseasonably mild. Limited sunshine, breezy southeast winds and plenty of dry time should help to move our afternoon temperatures back into the upper 60s again for today!

Scattered showers will become more numerous by this evening and overnight, while winds remain breezy through sunrise Wednesday morning.

Burst of warmth on the way Wednesday, after the rain clears tomorrow morning! As cloudy skies thin by the afternoon, highs will likely reach the 70° mark for the second time in 2021.

Rain and storms are likely on Thursday, marking the wettest of the week, with an inch or more falling in some locations by early Friday morning.

Strong winds and cooler air to rush in end the work week.

Sunday will bring the best rain chances for the weekend, although spotty showers will be around on Saturday. Sunday will also bring a colder shot to start a new week!