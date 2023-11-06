Off to a dry start this Monday morning, as temperatures hold in the lower 40s for downtown. A cool start but still above average for early November, as the seasonal low this time of the year is 38°. Expect an overall quiet start to the morning rush, and be sure to grab a coat out the door.

This afternoon will bring a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day, with a slight passing shower across our northern counties due to a warm front passage—otherwise, a breezy and very warm day ahead as temperatures reach the 70° mark downtown. Southwest winds will gust up to 30 mph, at times, as the warmth pours in. Enjoy the day.

Election day will be slightly “cooler” under partly sunny skies. A few showers could be nearby, especially south of the city through the day, as highs reach the middle to upper 60s. Winds settle tomorrow, too, and temperatures remain above average.

Our best chances of rain will fall on Wednesday but plenty of warmth will be enjoyed before the cold front arrives by the evening. Expect more wind but warmth reaching the middle to lower 70s.

The weekend, right now, looks dry and seasonal with plenty of sun both days, as highs reach in the 50s for afternoon highs.