Tracking weak snow chances; milder finish to the weekend

Clouds are increasing and pockets of very light snow/flurries are on the way in spots. A southwesterly flow is now underway, so even with the added clouds today, temperatures will still climb into the lower 30’s. Not a huge warm up but at least not as harsh as yesterday’s (Wednesday) high of 21°.

A dusting in spots will be possible today and through tomorrow afternoon, but amounts will be quite low. This could still create some slick spots but no big snows at this time.

Skies clear on Saturday morning and sunshine returns, as a dry weekend gets underway! Sunday will bring a milder trend, as we finally move above freezing and 40s return by Monday. Early next week brings a new month and even milder air. By Tuesday, we will be tracking rain not snow, with additional rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, heavy in spots.