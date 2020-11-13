Tracking wet and windy weather this weekend!

In the wake of the weak cold front last night, temperatures struggled to rise this afternoon. The temperatures have been steady and remained in the mid to upper 40s across central Indiana. Some of our southeastern locations peaked into the lower 50s. It may have been unseasonably cool today, but the morning cloud cover cleared out for the afternoon and we are ending the day with full sunshine.

The northwesterly winds and clear skies this evening will allow temperatures to sharply drop once the sun sets. Regionals are tonight for high school football and those attending will want to wear many layers. Hats, gloves and blankets will likely be needed in the bleachers tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s by 7 PM! Overnight lows will plunge into the mid-20s.

Mild air is going to return to the state this weekend, but it will be short-lived. The weather is going to be active starting Saturday afternoon as a potent storm system approaches the Midwest. Scattered showers are going to fill into the area Saturday afternoon and become more widespread overnight. There could be a few thunderstorms ahead of the cold front on Saturday night.

Prepare for strong winds Saturday night and Sunday! As the boundary travels over the state, howling winds out of the west could produce gusts at or above 40 MPH! The storm system is strong and it will create a large pressure gradient (change in air pressure) as it moves across the area. It will not only pick up the wind speeds, but temperatures will also drop behind the system. The high on Sunday (57°) will likely occur shortly after midnight, with temperatures tumbling throughout the day.