Many locations across central Indiana are waking up snow-covered after seeing the first significant snowfall of the season early this morning. Snow totals were much lighter in our southern counties (Bloomington, Columbus), while higher totals were reported near Madison, Delaware and Henry counties. The highest snow measurement of the morning was in Anderson, IN at 3.3” of snow. 1” to 2” of snow fell within Marion County with a total at 1.9” at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The steady snowfall is going to completely exit the area late in the morning. However, skies will remain overcast and there will be times where we see areas of patchy drizzle/flurries. Highs will rise to 36°, which is the average for Indy in early January.

It will be busy downtown tonight because the Colts and Pacers both have home games! Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s at the start of the sporting events. There is also another chance for rain and snow showers after 7 PM. Another wave will travel over the state tonight and it may produce light, additional snow totals. Up to an inch of additional snow is possible by midday Sunday. Highest totals look more favorable northeast of Indy.

We are entering an active weather pattern this week! There will be more opportunities to see rain and snow! Be sure to stay tuned to updates with the latest with timing and potential totals (rain and snow) in the days ahead.