Clouds will be increasing today, as dry weather holds for most of the day, while temperatures return to seasonal levels. Sunshine will be enjoyed for the early hours today before overcast skies take hold for the afternoon. Winds will remain fairly light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. The afternoon highs will reach the lower 40s, which is seasonal for this time of the year. A few sprinkles may be around today but limited to only a few spots.



Tonight, clouds will be thick in spots and a few showers could be around through the overnight and into Tuesday morning. With the added cloud cover, expect a “milder” start tomorrow morning.

Scattered showers will be around at times tomorrow in spots, while temperatures slowly climb into the upper 40s. For now, about 30% of the area will receive much needed rain, as 57% of the state remains in a moderate drought. The rain chances will not aid us much in the drought status but a larger push could arrive on Thursday evening and into Friday! As of now, the weekend looks dry with little snow chances the next 7 days for downtown Indianapolis.