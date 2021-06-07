Tropical feel as showers and storms pass across the state daily

Expect a warm, muggy day with a passing shower or a storm in the mix. With added clouds, temperatures will be held down, compared to the weekend, as highs reach around 80° by late afternoon.

Although a shower chance could occur at any given time today, expect gaps of dry time too! No severe weather expected today but some lightning or a stronger gust could be in the mix in a healthier storm today.

This will be the daily pattern through the work week, as the tropical feel holds all week. Some days will be drier or wetter than others with highs near seasonal.

For now, it appears that the weekend will be slightly hotter with more limited chances of rain and storms.