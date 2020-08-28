Tropical feel to end soon; severe threat tonight

Expect a thick, warm start, as high dew points and light winds remain across the state. No doubt, sticky for most, while clouds remain overhead. Shower chances remain limited too, to start the morning but should rise slowly in coverage through the day, with a few storms in the mix! Afternoon highs will range between 84°-88° across the center part of the state, close to the seasonal average.

There is a severe threat this evening and overnight as storms will move across PARTS of the state. For now, it appears that the northern half of the state has a heightened chance for healthier storms with limited wind damage and heavier downpours due to a cold front passage. The greatest threat will be for the overnight hours through sunrise Saturday.

Humidity and dew points drop during the afternoon of tomorrow (Saturday), as winds shift and increase from the northwest. The breeze will feel great and cooler air is welcomed after a hot stretch earlier this week of 90’s.

Sunday looks great and expect a quiet open to a new workweek!