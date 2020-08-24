Tropical heat and humidity return, tropical system brings next real rain chance

HEATING UP

Its been nearly a month since the last official 90-degree day in Indianapolis. July 27th (28 days ago) was the last time topping 90-degrees with a high on that date of 91°. Despite the long layoff, this is the 15th 90-degree day of 2020 and about where we are supposed to be in an average year.

The pattern has changed dramatically as the once stationary hot dome has expanded east. In just a matter of days out weather went from very mild (a September-like feel) back to a summer sizzle. Remember, last week overnight lows in some locations were in the upper 40s!

The jet stream was taking a dive into the eastern US but it has retreated Monday allowing for resurgent heat and humidity. Along with a high in the 90s, the heat index Monday moved up to nearly 100° by late afternoon.

The upcoming work week will remain hot and humid with limited storm chances until we enter the weekend. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely produce the highest heat index around 100-degrees, Thursday will remain hot but offers up more clouds and a few thunderstorms.

TROPICAL TROUBLE

The most significant chance of rain will come as the remnants of once hurricane Laura twist into Kentucky and southern Indiana late Friday. This will be the best shot at area-wide rainfall before a cold front sweeps the state Saturday evening.

It is a one – two punch for the Gulf Coast and for Louisiana with Tropical Storm Marco weakening tonight. Advisories are up for as much as 1000 miles of coastline along the Gulf Coast with a hurricane watch for much of the Texas and Louisiana coast. Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to intensify over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters to a category 2 storm and is likely to make landfall some time late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.