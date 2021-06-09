Tropical pattern holds; hotter for the weekend

More rain and storms on the radar this morning to begin your Wednesday rush hour. Much like Monday and Tuesday, although wet at times, dry time will be back in doses!

In between rain chances, some sun will once again peek through helping to warm us back to the lower 80s. Winds remain light through the day with a southeasterly flow of 5-10 mph, while severe weather chances remain low.

Rain and/or storm chances will diminish by mid-evening, as patchy fog develops in spots overnight. Expect lows tonight down into the upper 60s for Indianapolis and a drier start tomorrow morning.

Storm chances lessen in coverage Thursday and Friday, as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s. Zoobilation is Friday night and it looks quite toasty but mainly dry (spot storm around).

Heat continues to pour in on Saturday before a cold front arrives on Sunday and brings a change in the pattern…along with a drop in humidity.