INDIANAPOLIS – On this date four years ago, the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon interacted with a surface front to produce heavy rainfall across central Indiana. 4″-6″ of heavy rain fell over the course of 3 days, causing flash flooding in many locations.

Map of 72-Hour Estimated Rainfall; Courtesy: NWS Indy

Many streams quickly flooded and then several rivers as well.

Flatrock River near Raleigh; Courtesy: NWS Indy

Mississinewa River at Ridgeville; Courtesy: NWS Indy

Big Blue River at Shelbyville; Courtesy: NWS Indy

Radar loop every 2 hours from 11 a.m. Sept. 7, 2018, until 9 p.m. Sept. 8, 2018

No rain is expected today, however. All records will hold for today.

Record high temperature: 98° (1939)

Record low temperature: 42° (1988)

Record rainfall: 2.71″ (2012)

10 years ago, a couple of rounds of thunderstorms brought damaging winds of 60 mph and flooding rains to parts of central Indiana!