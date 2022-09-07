INDIANAPOLIS – On this date four years ago, the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon interacted with a surface front to produce heavy rainfall across central Indiana. 4″-6″ of heavy rain fell over the course of 3 days, causing flash flooding in many locations.
Many streams quickly flooded and then several rivers as well.
No rain is expected today, however. All records will hold for today.
- Record high temperature: 98° (1939)
- Record low temperature: 42° (1988)
- Record rainfall: 2.71″ (2012)
10 years ago, a couple of rounds of thunderstorms brought damaging winds of 60 mph and flooding rains to parts of central Indiana!