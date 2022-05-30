INDIANAPOLIS – Warm weather has prevailed for another day across Central Indiana with highs reaching the upper 80s across the region today. Some areas even hit the 90 degree mark! Our weather pattern will support further warming into Tuesday with high pressure holding firm to our east. However, changes come on Wednesday as stormy weather approaches.

Making a run for warmest day of 2022

Indianapolis will be feeling the heat on Tuesday! Though it’s the final day of meteorological spring, highs are expected to best averages we find in mid July. The day will begin with clear conditions and temps around 70 degrees. It will not take long for a breeze to pick up once the day gets going and that will help keep humidity in check through the day. By lunchtime we’ll be in the 80s and nearly all of Central Indiana should be in the upper 80s and low 90s by the late afternoon. Just a few clouds will drift though during the day, but it will remain sunny as a whole. Mild weather will follow overnight, but with the chance for storms.

Rainy weather impacts midweek

Our next severe weather threat will come early Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front. A broken line of storms will originate from the northwest and progress southward through the state during the first half of the day. A couple of strong to severe storms are possible through Central Indiana, but the greatest threat appears closer to Chicago. The front will not actually cross through the state until after the day’s end however, so another one in the mid 80s is very possible.

The temperature drop will be sharper on Thursday however with a low pressure system moving through along with the aforementioned front. Clouds, showers, and storms will also dominate the day limiting highs to the mid 70s. Clearing will come by the end of the day with nicer weather expected to end the work week.