Turning colder and icy tonight

More snow showers are filling back into the state Sunday evening. Although, these snow showers are more scattered in nature and far lighter than Saturday’s snow. Some areas in north-central Indiana received 7″ to 8″ of snowfall! Indianapolis recorded 2.6″ of snowfall on Saturday. That’s a record for the date! The previous record was 3.4″ on January 30th in 1901.

The low is pulling off to the east and as cold air wraps in behind it, the rain showers and wintry mix we had earlier in the day will transition back to snow showers. Snow will be scattered in nature and only light accumulations of new snow are expected. Totals will likely be well under 1″ for most locations through Monday morning.

Slick spots are of major concern tonight and Monday. There’s a lot of moisture on the ground and temperatures will fall well below freezing tonight. Icy spots will develop tonight, particularly on untreated roads. Be careful if you have to be on the roads tonight or for the Monday commute.

We start the work week cool with a few isolated, lingering light snow showers on Monday, as well as some flurries. Sunshine returns Tuesday but temperatures aren’t expected to rise back above freezing, for most, until mid-week.

Looking ahead, current model guidance suggests an arctic blast impacting is by late next weekend and early the following week. This setup could possibly bring us our coldest air of the season. However, this is still quite far out and we will have to see how this holds together. Stay tuned!