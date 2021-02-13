Turning colder for Valentine’s Day; winter storm to bring messy weather on Monday

Light flurries are possible this Saturday as a cold front approaches central Indiana. Subfreezing temperatures return today as highs reach into the mid-20s this afternoon. The average for the date is 39°, meaning temperatures are going to be more than 10 degrees below normal for mid-February.

Light snow showers will mainly fall over northern Indiana throughout the course of the day. The flurries will come to an end overnight as the front moves away from central Indiana. Winds will shift out of the northwest and the colder air will channel into the state early tomorrow morning. Valentine’s Day will have a bitter start as lows fall below 10 degrees with sub zero wind chills. A Wind Chill Advisory begins at 1 AM and will expire at 1 PM.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a large portion of the FOX59 viewing area from Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Heavy snow is going to be possible within that time frame, especially southeast of Indianapolis.

There will be two waves of heavy snow impacting the area from this winter storm. The initial round will predawn hours Monday and bring steady snow just in time for the morning rush hour. Forecast models are hinting a lull from the activity Monday afternoon with highs in the teens. The second round will come into play Monday night and early Tuesday and bring additional snow accumulation to the area.

There may still be adjustments to the winter storm’s path. We are now just under 48 hours out from the first wave and there are still uncertainties with the snow totals. What do we know? Southeastern locations, like Columbus, Rushville and Batesville, have the best chance of seeing the highest snowfall totals from this system. More than 4” of snow is also looking favorable for the locations under the Winter Storm Watch.

If the system takes a more southerly direction, the totals will be altered. The more north/ northwest you are from Indianapolis, the lighter the snowfall totals will be. Stay tuned for updates tonight and tomorrow.