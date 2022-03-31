Scattered showers continue around the area this morning and will be with us off and on through the day! Strong gusts will continue too through the afternoon, as colder air works back into the state. After enjoying the warmest day of the year yesterday…a winter feel returns today and into tonight. Afternoon readings will hold in the middle 40s, with wind chills feeling like the middle 30s.

Tonight, spotty showers will change over to flurries and snow showers through Friday morning, as lows dip down into the lower 30s. Winter not done to open the new month of April!

Friday will bring a return to drier conditions and sunshine by the afternoon, as highs reach the upper 40s, roughly 12° below the seasonal average.

Sunshine returns by Friday afternoon

The weekend will bring plenty of dry hours both Saturday and Sunday. For now, the greatest rain chances remain for Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday (before sunrise). Looking at the next seven days, warmth will remain fairly absent with only one 60-degree day on Wednesday, as rain and storms return!