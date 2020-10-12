Turning foggy tonight; rain chances Monday

After a foggy start to the morning, clouds broke by Sunday afternoon and we welcomed in some sunshine again before we closed out the weekend. It’s been another very warm October day. Where temperatures should be in the upper 60s this time of year, highs climbed back into the upper 70s and lower 80s Sunday afternoon. We have a few more mild days before a major shift comes in our weather pattern.

Rain chances are rising for Monday but overall, the totals aren’t looking all that promising. There will be lots of dry time during the day tomorrow. After another foggy start to the morning, a quick-moving cold front will send a broken line of showers and possibly a couple of thunderstorms into the state by the afternoon. This system slides to our east by the evening, leaving us dry once again.

As we keep saying, we’ll take anything we can get. The rain deficit continues to grow rapidly and much of Central Indiana has surpassed a rainfall shortage of more than 5″ from the average between August 19th and now (54 days).

We’ll keep the milder air around for a few more days. However, a much stronger cold front will sweep into central Indiana, sending temperatures plunging. Next weekend will feel a lot different with highs only in the 50s.