Several of our hometowns across Indiana turned a bit noisy late Sunday afternoon and into the evening. An upper-level disturbance moved through the region that spawned up a few showers and thunderstorms. Several of these prompted Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as these storms remained very scattered.

Multiple reports of small hail came with these storms that packed quite a punch in East Central Indiana. Parts of Randolph and Delaware Counties came in with several reports of hail. Parts of Owen County also came in with a few hail reports.

Hail in Muncie from Bret Warner Hail in Muncie from Bret Warner

Many hometowns will see storms through about sunset that will come with hail and gusty wind threats. Otherwise, most spots tonight will remain dry heading into the evening. Patchy fog is possible overnight and into the early morning hours around here, too. Dew points will slowly begin to creep up starting tomorrow ahead of a building heat dome to our west.

Highs will reach into the upper 80s tomorrow with a small storm chance in the afternoon as we heat up. You will notice it feeling a bit more humid, too. Highs in the 90s are likely starting Tuesday and continuing into the weekend. The peak of the heat will come Wednesday-Friday with forecast highs of 92° Wednesday, 94° Thursday and 96° on Friday. With dew points holding steady in the upper 60s to near 70°, that added moisture in the air will give Central Indiana heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100° in many spots.

Daily storm chances also exist each day over the next week. However, these will remain very scattered but are possible each afternoon during the peak heat each day. Some of them may pack a small punch on Monday, as the SPC placed part of Indiana under a level one marginal risk for severe weather in the afternoon.