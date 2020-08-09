Turning hotter, more humid today; daily storm chances in the workweek

It is going to feel more like summer as we close the weekend! Skies are mainly clear, and the weather is quiet across the state this Sunday morning. It also feels warmer, more humid compared to Saturday morning’s lows. Dew points at 8 AM were already in the mid-60s around the state, but they will jump near 70° late in the afternoon! This higher dew points and temperatures will create a muggy atmosphere today. The heat index could climb into the lower 90s in spots this afternoon. Try to take several breaks and stay hydrated with the high heat arriving today and Monday.

Central Indiana is dry this morning and many locations will likely stay dry today. However, there is a nearby system that could produce a spotty shower or storm this afternoon. Our western and southern counties have the best chance of seeing a stray thunderstorm late in the day.

There is a more favorable storm chance as we head into the workweek. Right now, forecast models are hinting at two waves of thunderstorm activity for Monday. The first round will likely arrive in the predawn hours Monday as a weakening storm system or MCS moves toward the state. If the system holds, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be on the radar during the Monday morning rush hour.

There will still be some dry time on Monday, which will help temperatures and dew points surge in the afternoon. Highs will rebound into the upper 80s with heat indices in the lower to mid-90s. There is going to be another chance for thunderstorms to fire up on Monday. A cold front is still expected to sweep over the Midwest Monday night and into Tuesday morning. More storms could develop ahead of the boundary Monday evening.

An isolated strong, gusty storm could form Monday morning and evening. The weather pattern will remain unsettled this week with additional rain chances. Near-average highs are also going to stick around into next weekend.