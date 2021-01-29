Sloppy storm system for the final weekend of January

It’s a gorgeous close to the work week with sunshine on Friday and temperatures back above freezing. However, have you noticed the thin/high clouds this afternoon? It’s a signal a storm is on the horizon.

STORM WATCHES AND WARNINGS ISSUED

Multiple states are under some form of a winter advisory, including most of the northern half of Indiana. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of central Indiana beginning at 7pm Saturday and continuing through late night Sunday.

We’re watching this low pressure system out to our west. Latest model guidance for the storm track has adjusted slightly south since last night. At this time, the favored, heaviest snow band is in far, north-central Indiana as of late Friday afternoon. A slight shift north or south in the track of the low could create a significant change in the amount of snow we see.

TIMING

Let’s breakdown the timing of this storm. To be clear, most of Saturday will be dry. However, with the onset of this system arriving in the late afternoon, conditions will degrade very quickly. Rain will change to a heavy, WET snow. Coverage jumps to 50% of the area by 7 pm with accumulation occurring quickly. While snow will build quickly, there will be a change over to rain for much of the area late Saturday and Sunday. As the low moves to the late Sunday, colder air wrapping around will bring a change back to snow by late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

HOW MUCH SNOW?

As of Friday evening, multiple machines of model guidance average 3″ of snow for Indianapolis with a range of 1.7″ to 5.3″. Higher totals exceeding 6″ are expected north where no change to rain occurs.

NEW this season is the Winter Storm Severity Index. A ‘Moderate’ severity is indicated across much of central and northern Indiana. This is the largest for the season, thus far. The ‘moderate’ category suggest the storm can often be threatening to life and property, and some damage is unavoidable. Typically this severity results in a disruption to daily life. Be careful if you have to be out traveling over the weekend.