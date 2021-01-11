Turning milder this week

It’s a cloudy close to the weekend. The thick layer of stratus clouds, bringing us gray skies on this Sunday, will hold through the night. The presence of these clouds has caused there to be little temperature spread from morning to afternoon for much of this past week, including today. High temperatures on Sunday only peaked in the low 30s.



By Monday morning, temperatures will only fall into the mid 20s, leaving us chilly but close to the seasonal average as we start a new week.

As of Sunday evening, snow covers 39% of the United States. Winter Storm Warnings stretch from Texas to Mississippi. Meanwhile, central Indiana has had a rather snow-free winter, so far. Indianapolis has only measured 2.7″ of snow for the season, running more than 8″ below normal.

We’ll have to wait even longer for any snowfall. We’re actually heading toward a warmup. Winds shift out of the southwest Monday afternoon and channel in a warmer air mass. We rise into the low 40s Tuesday and continue to climb into the mid 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

Average temperatures don’t move much this month but days are getting longer. We’ve already gained 8 minutes of daylight this month. 44 minutes are gained over the course of January. Perhaps that news would be a little more encouraging if we were actually getting some sunshine around during these lengthening days. Good news! We’re looking to see some more sunshine soon. It gets back in the works as early as Monday afternoon. The week will be off to a cloudy start but percent cloud cover in the area decreases quite a bit before sundown tomorrow.

Temperatures continue to warm through the week but come to an abrupt shift back to cooler temperatures as a storm system develops late week, bringing us cooler temperatures as well as chances for rain and snow.