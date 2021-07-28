Turning more tropical; storm chances rise a touch

Hazy sun, hot temperatures, and juicier air is on the way today! A jump in dew points overnight will make for a more uncomfortable afternoon and evening ahead, as highs reach the lower 90s and heat indices push the upper 90s at times. There is a slight storm chance late afternoon for the northern 1/3 of Indiana, while most contend with a dry stretch that has now entered its 11th straight day with no measurable rainfall.

Expect another sticky night ahead…

Thursday brings our greatest chance of rainfall this week! The combination of an approaching cold front, hot temperatures and soupier air will aid in SOME storm chances from tomorrow morning and through the evening.

Some storms tomorrow could be quite healthy, producing heavier downpours, lightning and stronger gusts. We will track these, as needed, for any potential risks to our communities, especially for eastern Indiana.

Cooler push arrives on Friday (opening day for the Indiana State Fair), as winds turn northwesterly and dew points drop under a drier air mass. Reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives early next week too!