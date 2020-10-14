Turning much cooler Thursday with a few showers around

It’s a windy Wednesday with many locations recording gusts above 30 mph during the afternoon and evening. These winds will remain gusty through the late evening hours.

Temperatures on Wednesday have been very warm for this time of year, running more than 10-degrees above average. Some locations made it to 80-degrees!

With the windy and dry conditions, there is an increased fire risk in the area this evening. It’s recommended that you avoid any outdoor burning and use extra caution with items that may cause a spark.

A cold front to our northwest will slide across Central Indiana on Thursday ushering in much cooler conditions and some scattered showers.

A few light showers will be possible for the morning commute. It’s not a lot and some miss out on it altogether. Rain chances will peak in the late morning and early afternoon hours on Thursday before skies clear out during the evening. Overall, this will be another system that brings only minimal rain totals, under a tenth of an inch for most.

Temperatures on Thursday afternoon will be running about 20-degrees cooler than they were Wednesday afternoon. Frosty conditions are possible both early Friday and Saturday morning.