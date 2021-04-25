Turning much warmer this week

It’s been a beautiful close to the weekend. While temperatures were still running below average, they made it to more comfortable levels, mostly in the lower 60s. Plus, the brilliant sunshine made it a great day to get outdoors.

By early Monday morning, temperatures will cool to the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.

The warmest air of 2021, so far, will arrive this week. Indy is on track to hit its first 80° day of the year. Winds will shift out of the south Monday morning and channel in much warmer air. The warmup will come on gusty winds and will send temperatures into the mid 70s by the afternoon. By Tuesday, we will surge into the lower 80s and near a record high temperature for the date. The record for Tuesday is held at 84° (in 1990, 1986, 1962). We are forecasting a high just shy of that, at 82°. Winds pickup even more Tuesday with gusts above 30 mph likely at times.

Both Monday and Tuesday will come with plenty of sunshine. Rain and thunderstorm chances will move in midweek and linger off and on through Thursday. The above average temperatures aren’t set to last long. By Thursday and Friday, we will have lowered back to more seasonal levels.