Turning muggy for Memorial Day; tracking daily storm chances

Happy Memorial Day! We are tracking another summer-like day around central Indiana. This morning, skies are mostly clear, and temperatures are warm! Lows fell to the mid-60s just before sunrise and they will quickly rise throughout the day. If you have outdoor plans for the holiday, you should be in good shape for several hours. However, storm chances will climb during the heat of the day and become widely scattered during the late afternoon. Highs will rebound into mid-80s this afternoon. If Indy hits the 86° mark, it will make it the warmest day of 2020.

The Indianapolis Airport only measured 0.04” of rain from Sunday, but the little rainfall did bump up the monthly total to 5.96”! The precipitation total for May is running 2.01” above average to-date. More storms could fire up after 2 PM and produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Storm chances will continue through the evening hours, then fall after 10 PM. Skies overnight will turn partly cloudy.

The forecast for Tuesday looks like a repeat of today and Sunday! The unseasonably warm weather returns tomorrow and Wednesday with additional storm chances. We will not see a shift in the weather pattern until Thursday when a cold front nears the state. Behind the system, temperatures and the humidity values will drop. The weather next weekend looks pleasant with sunshine and comfortable highs in the mid-70s.