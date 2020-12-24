Turning sharply colder Christmas Eve with slick spots possible

It was a wet and rather warm Wednesday for late December. An arctic front is quickly heading our way and will bring big changes to central Indiana as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Showers will continue off and on for the rest of Wednesday evening, but temperatures will stay steady in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Ahead of the front, some heavier showers and gusty winds will move through, primarily after 9 p.m. A couple rumbles of thunder aren’t out of the question, but this is mainly a rain and wind event.

A Wind Advisory is in place through 11 p.m. Wednesday. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph at times are possible, especially as the front moves through.

Behind the front, much cooler air will be ushered into the state. That cold air will mix in with the remaining moisture, changing some of those rain showers into snow showers. A quick coating of light snow is possible, mainly in our eastern counties.

Temperatures continue to drop sharply overnight, falling to the low 20s by early Thursday. While that may seem cold, it will actually feel far chillier Christmas Eve morning due to the wind. Breezy west/northwest winds will send wind chill temperatures into the single digits and lower teens tomorrow morning.

SLICK CONDITIONS POSSIBLE

Even if you aren’t one of the “lucky” ones to see snowflakes overnight, you could still have some messy travel conditions. The cold temperatures combined with the moisture on the ground means we could see some icy conditions developing overnight. Be careful if you have to travel Thursday morning. Slick roads will be possible.

The frigid feel will remain steady throughout the day on Thursday before wind chill temperatures fall below zero (!) Christmas morning.

A few flurries and light, isolated snow showers will be possible tomorrow evening and Christmas Day before warmer temperatures return for the weekend.