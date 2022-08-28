(FOX59 Weather) – It may be a mild this morning, but the heat is going to crank up this afternoon! Indianapolis will have another shot at 90° later today. Indy has already reached the 90° threshold 20 times this year. Today will mark the 21st time the city has had highs in the 90s!

Dew points will hover in the upper 60s for the next several hours. As a result, it will feel muggy throughout the day. Heat index values are going to rise into the mid-90s during peak heating. It is important to find ways to stay hydrated and cool if your plans take you outdoors.

I’m tracking many dry hours for today. However, the heat and humidity may trigger a few isolated showers or storms this afternoon. A shower chances does exist overnight with increasing coverage heading into Monday.

Monday is going to be our next best opportunity for much-needed rainfall. A couple strong storms may fire up Monday afternoon and evening, especially over the northern half of the state. Up to an inch of rain is possible, mainly in the locations that see downpours from the strong thunderstorm cells. Gusty winds and hail are also a concern with the storms on Monday.

Once the system moves out, the humidity levels and temperatures will drop back. Mornings will be mild, and the weather will remain comfortable in the afternoons! Another dry pattern is going to emerge by midweek.