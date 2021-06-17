Turning up the heat; severe threat for Friday night

Another clear and comfortable morning underway out-the-door! Expect morning lows in the 50s and brilliant sunshine at sunrise (6:17 am.) Sunshine will dominate the day again, along with exceptional dew points, as highs reach the upper 80s. Yes, a warmer day but still the mugginess remains obsolete with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

The evening hours will be pleasant and dry for anything and everything outdoors.

Friday brings a return to higher humidity, rising dew points and stickier heat! 90s will be likely tomorrow afternoon before stronger storms arrive for the evening and overnight. The primary threat to parts of the state will be strong wind gusts (60+ mph) with damage.

Larger hail and the threat of an isolated tornado through early Saturday morning. Additional rain and storms will be around at times for Saturday and Sunday with dry time in between.