Turning warmer and windy Thursday

After a very chilly start to Wednesday, sunshine and southerly winds helped temperatures rebound into the low in mid 50s by the afternoon. Outdoor plans for this evening are a go. Skies remain clear but temperatures will be cool, in the low 40s during the evening with breezy conditions. Have the coat if you’re planning to be out.

Winds will pickup tonight as a strong area of high pressure nearby continues to slide east and an area of low pressure is positions to our northwest. This will stream in stronger south-southwesterly winds, keeping temperatures from dropping as far tonight and helping them rise quickly into the 60s by Thursday afternoon. However, these winds will pack a punch, with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible. A Wind Advisory will go in effect from 10 AM to 5 PM Thursday.

Enjoy the sunshine while you can. Clouds will increase on Friday ahead of a cold front that will bring rain chances to the area by Friday evening. This front is expected to stall across the state Saturday, bringing additional rounds of rain to central Indiana through the weekend.