The fourth day in a row with highs in the 70s in Indianapolis is behind us. We reached 77° for a high. That’s more typical of September rather than late October. Ahead of a front that’s in Illinois and another front expected late Sunday, we have plenty of changes in store just in time for Halloween.

We’re monitoring Illinois where a few showers and thunderstorms going on Friday evening. These formed along the cold front and are expected to move eastward. A few hometowns may see some showers late tonight and overnight. However, these will be very scattered. Shower chances end, temporarily at least on Saturday morning.

That front will pass through here and will send temperatures crashing. The forecast high of 60° Saturday will likely be earlier in the day with the afternoon mostly being in the 50s. After the morning rain, the daytime will be mainly dry with a few light sprinkles possible. Once nighttime comes around, a more soaking rain will come. From Saturday night through Sunday, expect more wet hours than dry hours.

Raingear will be needed if you’re heading to the Colts game on Sunday as highs will be in the lower 50s with the rain. Then a secondary cold front will bring more widespread rain Sunday night into early Monday morning. When all is said and done, several spots will likely see around an inch of rain. There is a bit higher rainfall potential for spots Indianapolis and south.

The coldest air since April is on tap starting Monday with highs barely getting out of the 40s and lows in the upper 20s. It’s likely the growing seasons will end in this stretch.

Tuesday will be the coldest with highs right around 40s with possible flurries later in the day and at night. Trick-or-treating across Central Indiana will be cold. Wind chills will likely be in the upper 20s. Then, a sunny-filled few days start on Wednesday with the chilly highs in the 40s before we rebound by this time next Friday.