A seasonable Sunday is behind us and the clouds have stuck around. Until late Monday, we’ll remain quiet before “active” and “winter-like” become synchronous with our weather pattern. The Weather Authority is tracking two systems this week with all modes of wintry precipitation and needed rain on tap.

System #1: Monday PM-Wednesday

The daytime on Monday will be dry and mild with highs around 40°. Then well after sunset, a mix of heavy snow will move in. That mix may turn to a burst of heavy snow with a quick 2-3″ of accumulating snow possible (grassy/elevated surfaces first). This would be for the Indy metro and spots northward before temperatures warm up Tuesday morning.

Once that occurs, the mix/heavy snow will turn to purely rain. Most of the day will be rainy and breezy with wind gusts up to 30-35 MPH. It will be mild with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s before a cold front drops temperatures and ushers in cold air Tuesday night. That front will make the rain changeover to a mix/more snow on the system’s back end. This will be the story into early Wednesday morning. While it will be mainly rain on Tuesday, allow extra time on the roads nonetheless. The same can be said for Wednesday morning’s commute, too.

Monday Late-Tuesday AM Tuesday PM Rain Tuesday PM-AM Wednesday Turnover to Snow

Snowfall Potential from quick burst of snow Needed Rainfall Potential Tuesday

While a snow shower is possible early Wednesday, Central Indiana will quiet down and remain that way through Thursday. A quick-moving disturbance could bring a few rain/snow showers on Thursday with highs near 40°.

System #2: Friday PM-Weekend

Another stronger low-pressure system will likely move through the region this next weekend with rain and potentially more snowfall being possible. As we’re still several days out from this, many uncertainties remain. Not to mention that temperatures will drop following this system with forecast highs in the 20s by next weekend. Details will be fine-tuned as we go through the week.

Arctic Air Forecast Next Weekend