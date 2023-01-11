INDIANAPOLIS – It has been two years since an area of low pressure brought heavy rain and gusty winds to central Indiana from January 9-11. The heavy rain set a new record in Indianapolis and brought flooding across the state as well. A widespread 2″-4″ fell across the state during that timeframe.

Image courtesy: National Weather Service in Indianapolis

January 11 Almanac

Record high temperature: 70° (1890)

Record low temperature: -16° (1977)

Record rainfall: 1.52″ (2020)

Record snowfall: 7.2″ (1918)

It was also on this date, back in 1975, strong winds behind a cold front downed hundreds of trees across Indiana and rolled several mobile homes.