Unlike June feel…best of the week! Storms back by the weekend

Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled in the overnight, while morning lows are dipping into the middle to lower 50s out-the-door. Bright sunshine is back but cooler flow is in place for now.

With drier air and a cooler high from Canada settling in…today will be the coolest and sunniest of the week! Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s, nearly 10° below the seasonal average of 84°.

A few more clouds around for Wednesday, but dry weather will hold again, as highs reach the upper 70s. Thursday brings additional sunshine and warmth with highs in the middle 80s.

Friday brings a change-up in the pattern, as a front approaches the region! This will draw in moisture with higher dew points and instability. This will result in added clouds and daily storm chances through early next week! Not all day rains but certainly unsettled at times.