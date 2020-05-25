Unofficial start to summer lives up to its billing. Another warm Memorial Day

Afternoon temperatres could not even reach 60-degrees last Wednesday making it feel more like March than May last week but May can turn quickly.

Afternoon temperatures for the second straight day reached the mid/upper 80s Monday marking the 5th straight Memorial Day 80-degrees or warmer.

Memorial Day temperatures over the past 50 years have ranged from a morning low of 39-degrees in 1992 to a high of 95-degrees in 2018. Scanning weather records, this is the 5th straight to reach 80° or higher and nine of the past 10 have reached the 80° mark or warmer.

Dating back to 1971, half the Memorial Day’s on record have reached or surpassed 80-degrees with three topping 90° 2018’s 95° high temperature was the warmest in the past 50 years.

For the rest of the evening the stray shower and thunderstorm thereat will diminish with clearing overhead. Evening number will be warm with a temperatures above 80-degrees through 9 pm.

BRIEF RELIEF

Scattered thunderstorms were few and far between Monday but a stray storm is still possible through sunset. While storms that do occur will be short lived look at the cooling effects of a storm can do. After the downpour in Columbus the temperatures lower into the 70s while untouched by rain, some nearby locations are nearing 90-degrees Monday afternoon.