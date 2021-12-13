Unseasonable December warmth continues to start the week

It was another gorgeous day across Central Indiana and perhaps one of the nicest days we’ve experienced so far in December. High temperatures returned to the 50s for the 9th time in 13 days this month under a sunny sky! This was just the 3rd day to reach the 50s without any precipitation being recorded simultaneously.

Overnight lows will still make it into the low to mid 30s with the calmer, dry and clear weather conditions. This will then work in our favor again tomorrow as temps rise quickly under a sunny morning sky. A significant ridge will build across the Central and Eastern US, which will contribute to the unseasonable level of warmth. Highs will eventually settle in the 54-58 degree range in the afternoon with an increase in cloud cover coming late in the day.

Clouds will continue to increase overnight with spotty showers appearing in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Wednesday should remain dry as a whole, though a couple brief showers cannot be totally ruled out. Wednesday will be a very wind day, but also a very mild one with highs reaching the low 60s! Temps should stay in the 60s through a portion of Thursday before a front comes through and wipes out the warmth once more.