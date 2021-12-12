Unseasonable warmth takes us into the middle of December

Temperatures today rebounded with highs above average once again. In the city, we managed to reach 48 degrees largely thanks to a crystal clear sky. Wind was light and southerly, which played a role too. The direction of wind will have a higher influence on our weather over the coming days.

We will wake up to another sunny sky on Monday morning. Temperatures will be down within a few degrees of freezing, which is actually above average for this time of year. A high pressure system will continue drifting to the southeast as an upper level ridge continues to build across the Central US. This will help us warm up even beyond Sunday’s levels with highs climbing into the low to mid 50s during the day. You may feel a mild, southerly breeze in the afternoon, but the day will be near-perfect for mid December otherwise.

Tuesday will be another gorgeous day with temperatures increasing further as the ridge positions itself overhead. It will be another dry day and a great one to enjoy outdoors. An afternoon breeze should be expected too. Our warmest day of the week will come on Wednesday however as temperatures jump above 60 degrees once again! It will be a windy day, but still dry and enjoyable!