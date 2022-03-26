Temperatures dropped considerably from mild levels through the middle of this week. We find ourselves now onto our third straight day of colder than average weather with a high of 38 degrees on this Saturday. Clouds and even snow showers have not helped our cause either. Some changes lie ahead on Sunday, but cool weather looks to hold strong for a little while longer.

Sunday morning will look different from our Saturday morning weather. Instead of an overcast sky, it should be mostly sunny for a change. It will be cold however, with an actual temp in the low 20s and feels-like temp in the single digits. The day will remain mostly sunny however and this should be the first time since Monday that no precipitation occurs. Our high temp will reach about 40 degrees thanks to the sun, but a northwest breeze will continue through the day. Wind will begin to ease overnight as temps fall quickly once again.

The start of the work week will also begin cold with lows in the low 20s and upper teens! Luckily, we will manage to hang onto the sun through most of Monday. Highs will remain in the mid 40s however. After this brief return of sunny weather, clouds will come back on Tuesday. It will be a mainly gray day with a few showers mixed in at times. Highs will be held to the mid 40s once again.

Upper level pattern supports a quick turnaround from warm to cool Wednesday & Thursday.

The anomaly this week is Wednesday. A warm front will sweep across the state in the morning. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, our high temp should take a run at 70 degrees! Unfortunately, this will be short lived as rain and even some thunder will return to the area during the evening. This comes ahead of the next cold front, which will make for another chilly end to the week.