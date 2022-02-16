Temperatures are expected to take a turn as another winter storm sweeps in from the southwest. Heavy rain to fall before a transition to frozen precipitation that includes sleet, freezing rain and snow.

Good Wednesday evening all! Winter weather looms on a APRIL-LIKE day. Don’t be fooled! Temperature at 4pm reached 59° in Indianapolis, this was the WARMEST for this date in 11 years and the NORMAL high for April 1st. Gusty winds fuel the warm up a WIND ADVISORY continues through 7pm.

PEAK GUSTS included 56mph at Terre Haute and 47mph Bloomington. Gusting over 41mph Indianapolis at 4pm. The upcoming storm’s opening act is rain and plenty of it.

Multiple machines suggest 2″ rainfall totals in Indianapolis and rather high totals area-wide. Low lying flooding and high water expected for AM commute Thursday. TEMPERATURES are to fall abruptly when front passes mid-morning (Indy) changing rain to wintry mix of sleet & freezing rain while snow develops NW. Conditions will deteriorate thru the course of the day with wintry weather having a high impact on Thursday evening commute. Favored southern storm track of upcoming “panhandle hook” low spreads most significant snowfall into northwest and northwest-central Indiana. Snow totals could exceed half-foot totals with sharp cutoff south. Machines are coming into agreement Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATED snowfall outlook remains mostly unchanged since first issuance last night. Still a work in progress, with the transition zone (location to wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet) still being defined. Several hours of sleet and possibly freezing rain could occur Thursday afternoon and evening having a MAJOR IMPACT on the evening commute. Machines are still pointing to .10″ to high end .25″ ice totals in north-central. This is also mostly unchanged from Tuesday night, but we feel that sleet may be more impactful and could tamper ice accumulation totals. More on the sleet vs. freezing rain from Meteorologist Tucker Antico below.

Despite the meager snow accumulation, roads will still be impacted by the potential for a light icing. Cold air will slip under a tongue of mild air aloft and result in some mixed precipitation. Sleet is expected to dominate over freezing rain, but it only takes a little bit to significantly deteriorate road conditions. Be sure to exercise caution during the evening commute, even if there is not snow on the ground.

