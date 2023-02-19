INDIANAPOLIS – Continued warming as we start the week off. High temperatures head to the mid 60s with rain showers on the way.

Monday forecast

Windy weekend wrap

Wind gusts reached the mid to upper 30s by Sunday afternoon. It was certainly windy outside all weekend long. However, with this breeze coming out of the south, it was also a good way to push in some much warmer air across the state. It may have felt cool at times due to the winds, but temperatures made it into the upper 50s Sunday afternoon!

Next system incoming

By the middle of this week, we expect periods of rain showers across Indiana. This will happen as high temperatures warm to the 50s and 60s. We’ll be under a big section of warm air, breezy winds, with rain this Wednesday.

The warming continues

Weekend temperatures rose to the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon. Next week will continue to feature high temperatures well above the seasonal average. This is shaping up to be a very mild February on the books for us in Indiana.