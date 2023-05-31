The summer-like pattern continues for central Indiana today with unseasonably warm temperatures and chance for pop-up storms. Did your community see a quick downpour on Tuesday? Not everyone saw rain yesterday because the thunderstorms were isolated. The radar estimate map below shows the areas that received some rainfall around the state.

The weather station located at the Indianapolis Airport did not get any measurable rainfall on Tuesday. That marked the eleventh dry day for Indy! There is another shot at isolated showers and storms today. The best chance for the thunderstorm activity will be during the late afternoon.

Highs are going to climb back into the mid-80s this afternoon and humidity will rise a touch. Temperatures are running 10 degrees above average for the end of May! We will even have a chance of seeing our first 90s of the year at the end of the workweek.

The 90s are coming in a couple weeks earlier compared to the average start date, which is June 19th. Indianapolis typically sees 19 90-degree days per year on average. Last year, there were 23 90-degree days. The record was set back in 1983 with 58 days!

The limited storm chances are around today and tomorrow, but the area is going to dry out even more for the weekend. The humidity levels are climbing this week and it will feel “stickier” when highs rise into the 90s this weekend.