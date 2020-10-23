Unseasonably warm end to the workweek; chance for storms this afternoon

Central Indiana had another summer-like day on Thursday as temperatures climbed into the lower 80s! Indianapolis reached 81° Thursday afternoon and forecast highs today are projected to rise into the upper 70s. It will be another unseasonably warm day across central Indiana, but be prepared for cooler changes by this weekend!

A strong cold front is going to move over the Ohio Valley this evening and it will bring a change to the weather pattern. A few rain showers will be possible this morning and the wind speeds will become stronger by midday. Wind gusts near 30 MPH will be possible ahead of the system, which will help drive highs back into the upper 70s.

The ingredients will exist for the development of stronger thunderstorms ahead of the cold front this afternoon/evening. A couple storms may become severe with a threat for gusty winds and large hail. An isolated rotating storm cannot be ruled out. The strongest cells will likely form after 2 PM with our NE quadrant having a “more favorable” shot at severe weather.

Behind the boundary, temperatures will sharply drop into the 50s this evening and eventually fall near 40° by Saturday morning. The weather this weekend is looking cooler and mainly dry both days. Shower chances will return late Sunday evening with below average temperatures expected for the next several days.