Unseasonably warm to wrap up 2021; steady showers move in overnight

We are tracking another morning with areas of fog. The thickest fog is situated over south-central Indiana with several locations having low visibility! The dense fog may lead to visibilities below a quarter mile through 10 AM. Be careful on the roads and give yourself time to reach your destinations.

Another rather cloudy day is on tap for central Indiana. However, there will be several dry hours to enjoy before the steady rainfall arrives overnight. Southerly winds will help temperatures rise into the mid to upper 50s around the state in the afternoon! Highs today are going to be about 20 degrees warmer than the normal high for the calendar date (37°).

A few isolated showers are possible over southern Indiana this evening. The steadiest rain will move in the state after midnight. This storm system will lift north and become more widespread by Saturday morning. Heavy downpours will likely set up over our southernmost counties. Rain totals will range from 1” to 2” for the southern half of the area.

This same system is going to bring significant winter storm impacts to Iowa, northern Missouri, and NW Illinois beginning tonight. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warning along with Winter Weather Advisories.

Central Indiana will dodge most of the accumulating snow with this system. Rain will turn transition to a wintry mix Saturday night with colder air channeling behind the complex storm system. Any precipitation will transition to light snow Sunday morning. Snow totals will be minimal for much of central Indiana.

Best chance for a sticking snow in our area will be north of Lafayette-Kokomo-Marion. Less than 1” of snow is possible. Higher totals are more likely over northwest Indiana near Lake Michigan. Stay tuned for updates!