Unsettled but mild, daily shower chances through the workweek

Patchy fog is thickening in spots this morning and could likely create various issues out the door! Some 2-hour school delays will be possible, especially north of downtown through 10 a.m. Live Guardian Radar is dry and should remain dry through the morning with light winds and mild temperatures.

Early sunshine will give way to increasing clouds through the afternoon, as scattered showers begin to develop and impact various counties through the early evening. A possible storm could be in the mix but most should, in general, just be passing showers.

This unsettled pattern that has been with us since Saturday, and isn’t going anywhere quickly! As the low sits in and around the Ohio Valley through Friday, daily shower chances will remain. It appears that the low will be lifting off to the east by Saturday bringing a return to more stable air and warmer conditions on a southerly flow! Although rain chances remain daily…some gaps in the day should help to get yardwork done!